NEW DELHI: Telecom equipment manufacturer Sterlite Technologies Ltd (STL) has won orders worth $100 million in the Middle East and Africa, entailing setting up network and infrastructure for 5G wireless service, the company said on Monday.

With the new deals, the company’s orderbook stands at a record Rs11,300 crore. The orders have also enabled the gear maker to extend its partnership with leading telecom operators in the Middle East and Africa regions, the company said.

"Since mid-2020, tier-1 MEA (the Middle East and Africa) telcos are investing heavily in building digital networks. STL has been expanding its presence in the region with its fully 5G-ready Opticonn and software solutions," the company said.

STL’s end-to-end solutions enable customers to build 5G hyper-scale networks at a fast pace with lower long-term total cost of ownership (TCO). These deals, which run into millions of dollars, range from optical connectivity to network solutions, STL said.

It has bagged a large-scale deal from a leading telco in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to advance the latter’s 5G, 4G and fibre network and infrastructure using the Opticonn solution, including onshore logistics and warehousing.

A telecom company in north Africa has also partnered with STL to deploy the equipment manufacturer’s digital billing solutions for its seven million subscribers across the region.

"STL is building solutions to empower its customers in the MEA region for optical connectivity and network software, enabling FTTH (fibre to the home) and 5G deployments," said Sandeep Girotra, global sales head, STL.

Though STL is traditionally a manufacturer of fixed-line equipment such as optical fibre cable, it has started focusing on wireless solutions to make use of the 5G opportunity.

In an interview to Mint in January, STL group chief executive Anand Agarwal said the firm was developing wireless equipment to tap the opportunity in upcoming 5G deployments.

STL launched three new wireless products in the December quarter and will commercially deploy open radio access network (Open-RAN), essential for creating backend infrastructure for 5G, later this year. The new products can be used for outdoor and indoor deployment of radio sets and small cells, he said.

