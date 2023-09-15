Sterlite Tech opens $56mn US fibre plant1 min read 15 Sep 2023, 11:31 PM IST
Sterlite’s investment as well as expansion efforts reinforces its commitment to the US market, specifically in meeting the demand for 5G, fibre-to-the-premises, and rural broadband solutions
NEW DELHI : Sterlite Technologies Ltd has invested $56 million and has officially opened its optic fibre and cable manufacturing facility in South Carolina, which will also serve as its North American headquarters, the firm said on Friday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message