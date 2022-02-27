Steve Schwarzman is Blackstone’s billion-dollar man

The eye-popping figures, the biggest ever for Mr. Schwarzman, make him one of the highest-paid executives on Wall Street—if not the highest. They are a reflection of how pivotal the past year has been for Blackstone’s business. The firm’s 2021 financial performance broke records by nearly every key measure, with assets under management reaching $880.9 billion by the end of the fourth quarter, as initiatives to reach wealthy individuals and expand its base of insurance clients helped Blackstone further access big new pools of capital.