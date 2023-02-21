MUMBAI : Day traders with deep pockets aren’t deterred by stiff trading margins on Adani group stocks, the surge in traded volumes of group companies on exchanges shows. Earlier this month, stock exchanges imposed trading margins of 65-100% in several Adani group companies.

The high level of volatility in counters such as Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission, Adani Green Energy and Adani Enterprises is attracting these traders who take intraday buy or sell bets and close out their positions before the end of the day’s trading. The group’s combined market value fell below the $100 billion mark on Tuesday.

Interestingly, these four stocks account for 87% of shareholder wealth destruction of almost $135 billion suffered by the 10 listed group stocks since the release of the Hindenburg Research report alleging corporate malfeasance against the ports to renewable energy conglomerate. The group has denied any wrongdoing.

The sustained prevalence of day trading in these stocks, wherein retail investors hold just 2-4%, is borne out by the jump in traded volumes despite the rise in margins to trade.

For instance, in Adani Enterprises, whose margin was raised from 30% to 65%, the average daily traded volume over 19 days since the crisis began stands at 14.9 million shares against the three-month average of 5.79 million shares.

In Adani Transmission, which sees intraday traders having to cough up 100% margin, the 19-day average daily traded volume stands at 1.44 million shares against the three-month average of 850,000, and in Adani Total Gas, the biggest loser by market cap, the similar figure amounts to 950,000 shares, up from 533,000 shares.

In each of these companies, the price bands have been halved to 5%, and trading margins increased to 100%. Yet, each one hits a new 52-week low consistently, closing at the 5% lower circuit.

“They are all under the graded surveillance measures of exchanges but bad press globally and reports, some unverified, of their moderating group level debt (over ₹1.9 trillion) while slowing capex plans have increased the volatility, in turn, attracting a lot of intraday speculation to them," said the head of a leading domestic brokerage.

He said he expected the correction “could" continue.

Rajesh Baheti, managing director of Crosseas Capital, a large proprietary trader, said that had margins not been raised to 100%, speculative volumes would be greater than those at present.

“So long as heightened volatility persists, you will have traders taking bets, 100% margins notwithstanding," said Baheti.

The market cap of 10 listed group stocks fell to $98.28 billion on Tuesday from $233.19 billion 19 days ago after the Hindenburg report came out.

For calculation, the average dollar-rupee rate of 82.33 is taken over 19 sessions.

Except for 7 and 8 February, bears have pummelled the group stocks led by Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission, Adani Enterprises and Adani Group, which account for almost 87% of the shareholder wealth destruction.