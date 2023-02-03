Billionaire Elon Musk completed the $44 billion deal and took over Twitter last October. Since then, he has been making several changes to the microblogging platform including paid verification, account reinstatement, new rules and regulations, etc. Some big changes are yet to be introduced this month.

Amidst all these, the new Twit chief and several users still cannot believe that he bought the social media company. Musk had a conversation with some users on Twitter.

“haha I still can’t believe Elon bought Twitter," Whole Mars Catalog tweeted.

Elon Musk replied, “Me neither." “Sucks that I had to sell so much Tesla stock to do so (sigh)," he added.

Musk's tweet has garnered over two million views and 35,000 likes.

“My man's living in another dimension of eternal high," another user commented.

One more user wrote, Makes him sort of a global kingmaker the way I see it—all leaders will have to compete on HIS #1 news platform. Pretty good buy for $44b. #FreedomWorks."

"When he transferred "enough" to the Twitter side, Twitter had to sign over the Company (as described) to the Musk side. The deal was publicly reported to be closed, so for us (the public) that's it. Done," one user added.

On Wednesday, the billionaire locked his own account to test the engagement through public and private posts and cited that there are some “issues with the system".

Meanwhile, Twitter has also seen advertisers flee amid worries about Musk's approach to content moderation rules, impacting its revenue. Musk in November also pointed out that Twitter had seen a "massive" drop in revenue and blamed activist groups for pressuring advertisers.

He had previously said that the Twitter acquisition would be part of a master plan to create "the everything app", a service that would offer social networking, peer-to-peer payments and e-commerce shopping. Prior to Musk's takeover, Twitter in early 2021 was exploring allowing its users to receive tips, or digital payments, from their followers.