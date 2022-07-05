The long wait for Ikea’s promised disruption

The other gap in its strategy is online presence—only customers in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Surat, and Vadodara can order its products via the app or the website. Some of that has to do with the Ikea DNA. “Experiencing a full-size store would be the best way to know us," said Pulverer. In India it has adopted a multi-format approach. It is planning smaller 5,000 sq ft stores for quicker expansion and to be close to the customer, and more city stores like the one in Mumbai. In June, Ikea said it will open a 72,000 sq ft, small format store in Ghatkopar—its third in Mumbai. Ingka Centres, part of the Ingka Group, also plans to open two separate shopping centres in India—both in the Delhi-NCR region. “The mix of offline and online, along with remote selling points, would be important," said Pulverer.