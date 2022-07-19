STL bags 250 crore optic fibre deployment deal

STL intends to provide a pre-integrated suite of optical fibre cables comprising armored, duct and universal cables complying with varied deployment scenarios and integration services with its end-to-end deployment methodology
NEW DELHI: Digital networks integrator STL said on Tuesday that it will set up high-performance communication network in nine circles for a telecom player, after securing a ₹250 crore deal for providing optical fibres and deployment services.
Under the project, STL intends to provide a pre-integrated suite of optical fibre cables comprising armored, duct and universal cables complying with varied deployment scenarios and integration services with its end-to-end deployment methodology.
These optical fibre cables are a suitable choice for direct burial and duct installations. The design with polyethylene outer jacket and un-bonded steel tape promotes ease of installation and provides protection against rodents along with improved crush and impact resistance.
“Through our solution, we will provide a 5G-ready and high-capacity network which is expected to enable the service provider to provide faster delivery of new services with enhanced user experience in East, South and North regions," said Praveen Cherian, CEO, STL Global Services.
STL’s optical connectivity solutions seek to enable the service provider to deliver a world-class customer experience through enhanced scalability, reduced latency, and improved bandwidth. The densely fiberised network is also expected to form the foundation for many next-gen services such as 5G, FTTH, IoT, enterprise networks, and Industry 4.0.