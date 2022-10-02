Dr Badri Gomatam, CTO, STL, said, “We have been doing deep research on optical fibre for over 15 years. In the last three years, we have been able to excel in Multicore technology and indigenously developed this product. We are proud to be the first in India to launch this. STL’s Multiverse will revolutionise 5G and data center connectivity, actualise quantum computing at scale and make the internet greener."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}