What is Options trading

Options are a form of derivative contract that gives traders the right to sell or sell the equity at any time during the duration of the contract i.e. one has the right but not an obligation to buy or sell the security. Option buyers are charged an amount called a premium by the sellers for such a right. There are two types of options: the ‘call’ option where a trader has the option to buy the stock at the predetermined price anytime during the contract and the ‘put’ option where the trader has the option to sell the stock when it reaches a specific price.