Stonepeak, I Squared, Actis, 4 others submit bids for O2 Power in $1 bn deal

New Delhi: The sale of leading renewable energy platform O2 Power has attracted non-binding offers (NBOs) from seven large entities, two people aware of the development said, in what could be one of the largest green energy deals in India.

The seven bidders include alternative investment firm Stonepeak, New York-based private equity firm I Squared Capital, JSW Group’s JSW Neo Energy, Edelweiss Alternative Asset Advisors' Sekura Energy, Actis Llp, Singapore’s Sembcorp Industries Ltd and Macquarie Group, one of the largest foreign infrastructure investors in India.

These are from among the 13 prospective buyers that had signed non-disclosure agreements (NDA) for the transaction. Mint earlier reported about Macquarie Group, JSW Neo Energy, and Actis Llp signing NDAs to buy O2 Power.

Next stage

Barclays is running the sale process for the deal having an equity and enterprise value of around $1 billion and $2.3 billion respectively. The next stage involves shortlisting the NBOs to give selected bidders full data room access, after which the binding bids will be submitted. The deadline for submitting of binding offers is 19 October.

“The ones whose NBOs have been shortlisted will be informed shortly to take them to the next stage. The binding offers are expected by 19 October, post which exclusivity will be given to the successful bidder. It will then take some time for the documentation and condition precedents (CPs) to be met. By January end, the deal may be completed," said one of the two people cited above, requesting anonymity.

European alternative asset manager EQT and Singapore’s Temasek hold 51% stake and 49% stake respectively in O2 Power, and have invested $500 million in O2 Power founded by former ReNew Power executives Parag Sharma, Peeyush Mohit, and Rakesh Garg. O2 Power is targeting a portfolio of around 5 GW and has already created a 4-GW portfolio.

O2 Power chief operating officer Peeyush Mohit and a Barclays spokesperson declined comment.

O2 Power is targeting a portfolio of around 5 GW and has already created a 4-GW portfolio.

A Temasek spokesperson in an emailed response said, “As a matter of policy, Temasek does not comment on market speculation. We thus decline to comment."

Spokespersons for Stonepeak, Macquarie Group, Edelweiss Alternatives and JSW Group also declined comment.

Queries emailed to the spokespersons of EQT, I Squared Capital, Actis Llp, and Sembcorp on Friday evening remained unanswered till press time.

Sustained interest

There is sustained investor interest in India's green energy transition play including renewable energy (RE), given that it is a mature sector. India has an installed renewable energy capacity of 180.79 GW, including 73.31 GW solar and 44.73 GW of wind power capacity. The government’s objective is to add 50 GW of green energy capacity annually to reach 500 GW renewable capacity by 2030.

“Given the government’s target of achieving 500GW renewable energy (RE) by FY32 and cost competitiveness, RE capacity addition in renewable space is gaining traction," Elara Securities (India) Pvt. Ltd wrote in a 13 August report, and added, "Recently, there has been an increase in the number of bids for hybrid RE and dispatchable power tenders for RE compared to plain vanilla RE tender."

"The government aims to increase RE capacity to 450 GW by 2030 from 130 GW as of March 2024. To promote this, Renewable Purchase Obligations (RPOs) have been stipulated for discoms. They must increase the share of RE power from ~25% at present to 39% by fiscal 2028. This means discoms will need to buy more RE power and as its penetration increases, focus will sharpen on storage essential for grid balancing," added Crisil Ratings in a 14 August report.

Stonepeak is a New York-headquartered alternative investment firm with $65.1 billion assets under management. I Squared Capital has been active in India’s green energy space and invested $150 million in Amplus Energy Solutions Pvt. Ltd in April 2015 that was sold to Malaysia’s state-run oil and gas company, Petroliam Nasional Bhd or Petronas in April 2019 for ₹2,700 crore. I Squared Capital has also set up a climate solutions platform—Hexa Climate Solutions—with Amplus founder Sanjeev Aggarwal wherein the New York-based private equity fund will invest around $500 million. It is also an investor in Singapore based Cube Highways and Infrastructure Pte. Ltd., one of India’s largest private sector operators of toll roads which is one of the two final bidders in fray to acquire the roads assets of National Investment and Infrastructure Fund’ (NIIF) Athaang Infrastructure, in a deal having an equity value of around ₹4,000 crore. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) is the other final bidder.

Other acquisitions

As reported by Mint, JSW Neo Energy and Sembcorp have also been shortlisted to submit binding bids for acquiring a significant majority stake in NIIF backed Ayana Renewable Power Pvt Ltd in a deal having an equity value of around $800 million. Also, Sembcorp, and JSW Neo Energy are in fray to buy a majority stake in 1 GW operational assets of Shell Plc’s Sprng Energy group, in a deal having an equity and enterprise value of $350 million and $1.1 billion respectively.

JSW Neo Energy has a 13.6 GW generation portfolio, of which 2.6 GW is in the construction stage. It bought 1.75 GW of renewable energy projects from Mytrah Energy at an enterprise value of ₹10,530 crore. Singapore Exchange listed Sembcorp has also lined up an ambitious green energy play in India and is also among suitors for Brookfield Renewable’s 1.6 GW portfolio in India in the deal expected to have an equity value of around $800 million. Macquarie Group has been investing in India’s infrastructure space since 2008 and is focussed on energy transition, infrastructure and digital communications.

Also read: ONGC enters the fray to acquire Ayana Renewable Power

Actis’ green energy platform, Blupine Energy Pvt. Ltd is developing grid-connected solar and wind power parks, besides commercial and industrial (C&I) projects. Blupine Energy is the third clean energy firm by Actis in India following its deal selling Ostro Energy to ReNew Power Ventures in 2018 at an enterprise value of $1.5 billion. It also sold Sprng Energy at an enterprise value of $1.55 billion to energy giant Shell Plc. O2 Power is also selling solar projects totaling 350 megawatts (MW) for which Edelweiss’ Sekura Energy Ltd is the front runner in a deal having an equity and enterprise value of $50 million and $200 million respectively, as reported by Mint earlier.

Attracted by the opportunities offered by India’s green energy space, there are several deals in play, as reported by Mint.