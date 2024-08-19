Companies
Stonepeak, I Squared, Actis, 4 others submit bids for O2 Power in $1 bn deal
Utpal Bhaskar 5 min read 19 Aug 2024, 06:15 AM IST
Summary
- European alternative asset manager EQT and Singapore’s Temasek hold 51% stake and 49% stake respectively in O2 Power, and have invested $500 million in O2 Power
New Delhi: The sale of leading renewable energy platform O2 Power has attracted non-binding offers (NBOs) from seven large entities, two people aware of the development said, in what could be one of the largest green energy deals in India.
