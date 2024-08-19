Stonepeak, I Squared, Actis, 4 others submit bids for O2 Power in $1 bn deal

Stonepeak is a New York-headquartered alternative investment firm with $65.1 billion assets under management. I Squared Capital has been active in India’s green energy space and invested $150 million in Amplus Energy Solutions Pvt. Ltd in April 2015 that was sold to Malaysia’s state-run oil and gas company, Petroliam Nasional Bhd or Petronas in April 2019 for ₹2,700 crore. I Squared Capital has also set up a climate solutions platform—Hexa Climate Solutions—with Amplus founder Sanjeev Aggarwal wherein the New York-based private equity fund will invest around $500 million. It is also an investor in Singapore based Cube Highways and Infrastructure Pte. Ltd., one of India’s largest private sector operators of toll roads which is one of the two final bidders in fray to acquire the roads assets of National Investment and Infrastructure Fund’ (NIIF) Athaang Infrastructure, in a deal having an equity value of around ₹4,000 crore. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) is the other final bidder.