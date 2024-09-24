Stonepeak fourth shortlisted bidder to buy O2 Power in $1 billion deal

“Deal value in renewables jumped by a stunning 70% y/y in CY23. This is based on consolidation in a highly fragmented space which has kept returns limited across the value chain. It is epitomized by the fact that the top 5 solar generation players account for just 27% of the total installed capacity while the number for thermal power stands at 45%. Going forward, more consolidation is expected with strong interest from foreign funds and MLIs, and improving sectoral outlook," SBI Capital Markets Ltd wrote in a report last month.