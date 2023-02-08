AM Naik, non-executive chairman of engineering and construction giant Larsen & Toubro, will step down from his position this October, making way for his successor S.N. Subramanian, the company’s CEO and managing director, to lead the board as well.

L&T overcame multiple challenges and emerged stronger with a sharper focus on profitable growth under Naik's leadership. According to media surveys and peer group assessments, AM Naik is one of the world's best-performing business leaders.

AM Naik's contributions to L&T

In 1965, AM Naik joined the company as a Junior Engineer. Since then, he rapidly rose to positions of increasing responsibility as he moved from General Manager to Managing Director and CEO, leading to his appointment as Chairman and Managing Director on December 29, 2003. He served as Executive Chairman of L&T from 2012 to 2017, and then stepped aside from executive responsibilities and appointed Group Chairman in October 2017.

With an aim to transform L&T into a world-class conglomerate, Naik led a transformational process that boosted shareholder value. Decades ago, he also started the process of indigenizing the manufacture of critical equipment for the defense sector and process industries.

His efforts led L&T to assume the leadership position in various areas including the design, development, and manufacture of missiles and weapon systems. L&T was also able to forge a vibrant relationship with national bodies for defense research and development, and space research under his leadership.

Apart from these contributions, other landmark achievements that yielded significant for the company and its stakeholders include the de-merger of the cement business.

His emphasis on HR and the nurturing of human capital triggered major initiatives to attract, retain, and groom talent. He was also principally responsible for the use of IT as a major enabler across L&T’s businesses.

Naik's other responsibilities

He had also served as the Chairman of the National Skill Development Corporation from November 2018 to April 2022, on appointment by the Prime Minister of India.

He was also appointed Co-leader by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India of the India-Malaysia CEOs Forum. He also led the Indian industry's delegation to the 17th Congress of World Energy Council in Houston, in1998.

In 2005, Naik participated in the 6th India-EU Business Summit in New Delhi. He also has been Co-Chairman of the Indo-Russia CEO Forum and an active member Indo-Japan Business Leadership Forum.

Personal life and academics

In his personal life, AM Naik remains committed to the community and has pledged 75% of his wealth to social causes in the sectors of healthcare, education, and skill development. He is a Civil Engineering graduate from IIT Kharagpur and a Post Graduate in Business Management from XLRI, Jamshedpur.

Awards and achievements

AM Naik was conferred the Danish Knighthood by Her Majesty Queen Margrethe in 2008 and a further honour, the Order of the Dannebrog - Knight First Class in 2015. He is also the Honorary Consul General for Denmark.

He was also conferred with Padma Vibhushan, one of India's highest civilian honours in 2019. In 2009, He was awarded Padma Bhushan, a national honour presented by the President of India. In the same year, he also received Gujarat Garima Award from the Government of Gujarat.