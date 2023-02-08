Story of L&T's AM Naik, who is set to step down as chairman in Oct
According to media surveys and peer group assessments, AM Naik is one of the world's best-performing business leaders.
AM Naik, non-executive chairman of engineering and construction giant Larsen & Toubro, will step down from his position this October, making way for his successor S.N. Subramanian, the company’s CEO and managing director, to lead the board as well.
