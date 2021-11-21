NEW DELHI : Artisans support organization 200 Million Artisans, and volunteer movement Creative Dignity are partnering with auction house StoryLTD by Saffronart, to host an auction at the end of November to support the economic recovery of artisan communities across India.

This collaboration 'India for Artisans' brings together over 40 donors, including leading names from the world of art, craft and hospitality to donate their products or experiences that tell a 'Handcrafted in India' story.

In the auction, over 50 unique lots will go up for sale as part of a 12-hour, no-reserve auction hosted online at the end of the month. Prince Yeshwantrao Holkar of Indore is auctioning a stay at Ahilya Fort, Maheshwar, while Maharani Radhika Raje Gaekwad will auction tea with herself at Lukshmi Villas Palace in Vadodara and a private tour of the palace, including viewing the collection of Raja Ravi Varma there.

Fashion designer Anita Dongre will give hand-painted clutches in collaboration with Pichwai artist Lekhraj and Jaipur Rugs will donate a Kashmir-Manchaha rug by Sanjana, an artisan at the company. The entire proceeds from the auction will be donated to Creative Dignity to support the relief efforts for artisan communities impacted by covid-19.

“As the world begins to move towards a semblance of normalcy, it is important for all of us to remember those whose livelihoods have been deeply affected by covid-19 and find ways to support them. 'India for Artisans' is a fundraiser to aid in the economic recovery of grassroots-level artists and will create a long-term platform to help them sustain and grow their business further," said Dinesh Vazirani, chief executive officer and co-founder of Saffronart.

Meera Garodia, co-founder at Creative Dignity added that an initiative like this helps how people view artisans as the cultural capital and that India for Artisans will help raise funds for artisan communities who have been particularly impacted by covid-19 and the lockdowns.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.