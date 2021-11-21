StoryLTD by Saffronart to host fundraiser auction for artisans

“As the world begins to move towards a semblance of normalcy, it is important for all of us to remember those whose livelihoods have been deeply affected by covid-19 and find ways to support them. 'India for Artisans' is a fundraiser to aid in the economic recovery of grassroots-level artists and will create a long-term platform to help them sustain and grow their business further," said Dinesh Vazirani, chief executive officer and co-founder of Saffronart.