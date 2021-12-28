NEW DELHI : India’s largest liquor firm, United Spirits Ltd, expects the strategic review of its popular brands, announced in February, to be completed by the end of the financial year.

In a statement, a company spokesperson said: “On 23 February, we initiated a strategic review of selected popular brands. This strategic review is ongoing and is considering all options to deliver sustainable long-term profitable growth. The review is expected to be completed by 31 March 2022."

USL had initiated the review of its popular brands to drive profit growth by premiumizing its portfolio and sharpening its focus on core brands, the maker of Johnnie Walker, Black Dog and Black & White whiskeys had said back then.

USL’s popular portfolio comprises 30 brands and the review will look at half of it by volume. The company did not reveal the brand names that are likely to be part of it but said the review will not include McDowell’s and Director’s Special trademarks, or any variants. The portfolio straddles whisky, rum, brandy, vodka and gin brands.

In an interview with Mint in October, Hina Nagarajan, MD & CEO, Diageo India, which controls USL, said the strategic review was “on track". “We are looking at various options; it could be extending the franchise model further for these brands or changing the operating model or selectively investing in some of these brands to accelerate them or even divestment. We are exploring the implications of all the options," she had said.

