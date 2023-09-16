Streaming Is Changing the Sound of Music5 min read 16 Sep 2023, 10:44 AM IST
To succeed on Spotify and other services, songs are getting shorter, albums are getting longer, and artists are collaborating across genres.
In 2022, on-demand music streams in the U.S. alone exceeded 1 trillion. Starting in the mid-2010s, the success of streaming services like Spotify, Tencent and Apple Music led the music industry into a period of sustained revenue growth for the first time since 1999, the year Napster launched. But the rise of streaming hasn’t just transformed the business of music; it has changed the music as well.