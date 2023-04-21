Broadly, IT stocks are in the green on Friday as investors take comfort from HCL Tech's last quarter earnings for FY23, which is in line with estimates. The reason why HCL Tech's Q4 results comes encouraging is that this IT giant's exposure in troubled BFSI is limited and not just that large deal ramp-ups in the verticals have led to a strong segmental growth of 6.9% in constant currency, which is far better than the weak growth reported by its peers TCS and Infosys. Wipro, Tech Mahindra, and others are yet to announce their Q4 results.

At the time of writing, the Nifty IT index jumped by 135 points or 0.51% to trade at 26,772.10. TCS emerged as the top gainer with an upside of 1.5% followed by Wipro and HCL Tech which advanced by 1.2% each. Infosys was marginally up as well. However, Tech Mahindra was the top loser with a downside of 2.4%.

HCL Tech witnessed 10.85% YoY growth in consolidated net profit to ₹3,983 crore in Q4FY23 but was down by 2.8% QoQ. Consolidated revenue stood at ₹26,606 crore up by 17.74% YoY but dipped marginally. In constant currency terms, revenue dropped by 1.2% quarter-on-quarter but rose by 10.5% year-on-year.

Surprisingly, HCL Tech posted 6.9% QoQ growth in Q4FY23 in BFSI verticals. On the contrary, Infosys saw a drop of 3.7% sequentially. However, TCS' BFSI business continued at a slower pace and witnessed a growth of merely 9.1% YoY cc.

Additionally, in North America where the banking crisis first broke out in March 2023, HCL Tech saw 1.8% QoQ growth in CC, while Infosys and TCS reported qoq revenue declines of 3.8% and 0.8% respectively in the region.