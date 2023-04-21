Broadly, IT stocks are in the green on Friday as investors take comfort from HCL Tech's last quarter earnings for FY23, which is in line with estimates. The reason why HCL Tech's Q4 results comes encouraging is that this IT giant's exposure in troubled BFSI is limited and not just that large deal ramp-ups in the verticals have led to a strong segmental growth of 6.9% in constant currency, which is far better than the weak growth reported by its peers TCS and Infosys. Wipro, Tech Mahindra, and others are yet to announce their Q4 results.

