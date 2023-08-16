Banks’ prudential indicators have improved: Fitch report

“India was badly affected by the pandemic, but the associated risks have now receded," it said, adding that in May it affirmed the sovereign’s rating at ‘BBB-/Stable’ and currently forecasts real GDP growth to average 6.4% annually in the three years to March 2026 (FY23-FY25), putting India among fastest-growing sovereigns in our rated portfolio. According to rating agency, easing of pandemic-related risks has been accompanied by a strengthening of capital buffers. The sector’s average common equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio rose to 13.4% by FY23, from 10.4% in FYE18, partly reflecting around $50 billion in cumulative fresh equity given by the sovereign to state banks since 2015.