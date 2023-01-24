Stricter reporting rules for Nidhi cos1 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 10:44 PM IST
Upgraded forms available on the portal for filings are more structured and comprehensive. Experts said that certain documents, certifications and declarations which were optional earlier have now been made compulsory. The idea is to ensure full disclosure, transparency and accountability with respect to Nidhi companies
The government has tightened disclosure norms for Nidhi companies as part of a new reporting framework for this category of non-bank lenders, an official order showed.
