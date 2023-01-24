Stricter reporting rules for Nidhi cos

According to Sonam Chandwani, managing partner at law firm KS Legal & Associates, the new web-based forms have replaced the old forms. Forms NDH 3 (return for the half year ended) and NDH 4 (for filing application for declaration as Nidhi company and for updation of status) require more detailed information to be provided about deposits, profits and bank details," explained Chandwani. Experts also said that in the new return for statutory compliances (form NDH- 1), companies need to provide breakup of all deposits with banks which was not mandatory before and in form NDH-4 pertaining to application for declaration as Nidhi company and updation of status, declaration by promoters and directors of the company have been made mandatory.