StrideOne in talks to acquire EV tech startup MoEVing2 min read 21 Sep 2023, 12:12 AM IST
The potential deal is likely to facilitate Stride’s entry into the last-mile EV financing sector
StrideOne Capital Pvt. Ltd, the non-banking financial company (NBFC) set up by the founders of venture debt fund Strides Venture Partners, is in talks to acquire MoEVing Urban Technologies Ltd, the operator of the electric vehicle (EV) tech startup MoEVing, said two people aware of the development, seeking anonymity.