Bisleri International on Monday assured that its packaged drinking water is "safe" for consumption a day after the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) ordered prosecution after finding its packaged drinking water sample "unsafe". In a statement, Bisleri International said the samples in question were taken from one of its 143 plants in September 2025.

'Only one sample failed initial test' According to the company, out of the six samples collected from the Goa manufacturing facility, only one of them recorded a bromate level of 12 micrograms per litre, against the prescribed limit of 10 micrograms per litre.

Following Bisleri's appeal, FSSAI sent that sample to a referral laboratory for retesting, the company said.

"The referral laboratory found bromate of the sample within the prescribed limit and separately flagged polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) in the sample," Bisleri said.

'Independent test found nothing wrong' According to Bisleri, they also sent the sample for testing independently at an FSSAI-approved laboratory.

"That test found bromate within the prescribed limit," Bisleri said, adding that they haven’t received any communication from FSSAI after submitting the result.

"Drinking water safety is a priority for Bisleri. We maintain stringent quality controls of over 90 tests across our 10-step manufacturing process," it said.

Full text of Bisleri International’s statement: “The matter dates back approximately 14 months, to a batch produced in September 2025 at Bisleri’s Goa manufacturing facility, one of 143 plants in our network.

On 30 September 2025, FSSAI collected six samples from the Goa facility. Initial testing found that five samples met all applicable standards. The sixth recorded a bromate level of 12 micrograms per litre, against the prescribed limit of 10 micrograms per litre.

Following Bisleri’s appeal dated 22 November 2025, FSSAI sent that sample to a referral laboratory for retesting.

The referral laboratory found bromate of the sample within the prescribed limit and separately flagged polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) in the sample.

The difference between the two results - raised questions that Bisleri believed warranted clarification.

Bisleri arranged for the same sample to be tested independently at an FSSAI-approved laboratory. That test found bromate within the prescribed limit.

We received no further communication from FSSAI after that submission and understood the matter to be closed. To date, Bisleri has received no notice by email or in hard copy and has been unable to locate the reported notice on FSSAI’s website.

Drinking water safety is a priority for Bisleri. We maintain stringent quality controls of over 90 tests across the 10-step manufacturing process and will continue to cooperate with FSSAI to address the matter through the appropriate regulatory process.”

FSSAI orders prosecution against Bisleri Earlier, on Sunday, FSSAI, in a social media post, said it had sanctioned prosecution against Bisleri International Pvt Ltd regarding "unsafe packaged drinking water".

A regulatory sample of "Packaged Drinking Water (other than Mineral Water)" was collected from the premises of Bisleri International for analysis.

"The sample was found non-compliant with the prescribed bromate limits and declared unsafe under the FSS Act, 2006," the regulator said.

Upon appeal by the the company, the sample was sent to the referral food laboratory, which also declared it "unsafe" due to the detection of polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), the regulator added.