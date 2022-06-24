Strong Accenture show fails to lift investor sentiment

Strong Accenture show fails to lift investor sentiment2 min read . 24 Jun 2022
- The ongoing cloud and digital transformation are not likely to stop in case of a global slowdown, said analysts
Accenture Plc.’s strong quarterly performance reported on the US stock exchanges failed to lift investor sentiment towards Indian IT companies. S&P BSE Information Technology (IT) index fell 0.59% on Friday, a day when the Sensex was up 0.88%.
The IT index is down more than 26% from the highs of January. It is the concerns around rising costs and high attrition among IT companies that were responsible for the initial decline. However, the concerns on growth have accentuated further with rising expectations of a recession in developed countries. Analysts feel that despite a strong Accenture performance, the concerns remain.
On the positive side, Accenture did beat the revenue growth estimates of analysts, reporting all-around growth across geographies and verticals. Its revenues in constant currency terms were up 27% year-on-year. Accenture also increased revenue growth guidance to 25.5-26.5% from 24-26% earlier, which also impressed. Results were strong, though the focus of the street has shifted to the impact on business in a recessionary environment, said Kotak Securities in its report.
Mitul Shah, head of research at Reliance Securities also said that the good performance of the US in the past is not helping as the street fears a massive slowdown or recession.
Accenture’s results did underscore robust near-term demand, which analysts said is particularly aided by demand for transformational services and cloud adoption. However, it still failed to address growth concerns.
The ongoing cloud and digital transformation are not likely to stop in case of a slowdown in global growth led by the US and Europe, said analysts. However, new discretionary tech spending may be impacted in case of a slowdown resulting in normalization in revenue growth momentum, said Aditi Patil, research associate at Prabhudas Lilladher.
Accenture reported a good set of numbers in Q3FY22 and the management commentary indicates a strong demand outlook in the near term but there is now more focus on reducing costs along with growth. Clearly, the concerns on the margin front remain.
Earnings may witness downward revision marginally because of cost inflation, said Shah. IT services are likely to impact its revenues and profitability from the rising attrition rate, rising employee costs, and travel costs, which may impact margins in the near term, said Omkar Tanksale, senior research analyst, Axis Securities.
Another takeaway highlighted by analysts is that Accenture’s order book growth is lower than revenue growth and analysts feel that it may have a bearing on future revenue growth. The Accenture order bookings had grown 10% year-on-year. “While the reported quarterly performance was above expectation, growth in bookings was slightly tepid" according to Manish Jain, fund manager, Ambit Asset Management.