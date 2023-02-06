With demand outpacing supply, which the latter is unlikely to catch over the next two-three years, the report by HDFC Securities Limited titled ‘Thematic Report Hotel Sector’ said it expects both average room rates (ARRs) and occupancies to remain strong, leading to higher revenue per available room or RevPar for the industry. RevPar is a metric hotel companies use to calculate the per room yield or revenue throughout the year. It said the current trend is very similar to the last upcycle the sector witnessed from 2004 to 2008, which commanded improved margins and multiples for listed entities. With international travel yet to pick up and corporate events gradually gaining pace, it believes that domestic hotel players having strong hotel pipelines and healthy balance sheets are in a very sweet spot to seize the opportunity that the upcycle in the sector would throw up.

It said Tata-owned Indian Hotels Limited and Lemon Tree Hotel (LTH), both, have a strong pipeline of room additions based on an asset-light model.This, along with sustainable cost reduction initiatives undertaken during the pandemic is likely to drive their toplines and spur margins without leveraging their balance sheets. Rather, the improving return on capital employed or RoCE and a cash flow would help both companies bring down their net debt to equity ratio by FY25-26E to -0.3% and 0.9% respectively. It added that India’s tourism sector’s contribution to the GDP is expected to grow to $250 billion by FY30 against $178 billion in FY21, according to the ministry of tourism.This is backed by the fact that rising urbanisation in several tier-2 and tier-3 cities will drive the demand for hotels in different segments. Factoring this in, the industry is expected to witness an addition of about 42,000 rooms by FY27, which will increase total supply by 28% to almost two lakh rooms, it said citing a Hotelivate report.Of this, IHCL is targeting to add 8,700 rooms, 42% more than its FY22 inventory and LTH is aiming to add 2,600 rooms by FY26, 31% more than its FY22 inventory. Accordingly, both companies are better placed with a strong pipeline to benefit from the upcycle in the sector. A lot of this growth is expected to come from their managed hotels portfolio. Hoteliers undertook various sustainable cost-reducing initiatives during the pandemic like multitasking workforce, reducing staff/room ratio, lowering overhead expenses, etc., which are yielding a high margin now, aided by improved demand and average room rates.

IHCL and LTH have witnessed 1.5x improvement in margins in the first half of FY23, compared to FY19-20 levels.Further, shifting focus to asset-light management contracts and repayment of debt through fundraising has helped make their balance sheets lean in FY22. With the rights issue and qualified institutional placement or QIP, IHCL’s net debt to equity ratio has reduced from 1.0x in FY21 to 0.1x in FY22 and it is expected to become net cash positive in FY23.Lemon Tree’s net debt to equity ratio is likely to decline from 2x in FY22 to 1.7x in FY23, before falling to 0.9x in FY25E.

It expects that the RoCE for both IHCL and LTH will increase from 7.2% and 3.9% in FY20 to 12.4%/11.1% in FY25. The RoE is expected to escalate to 14.2% and 23.8% in FY25E, from 7.7% and 1.1% in FY20.