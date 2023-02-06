Strong hotel pipeline to complement robust demand: Report

It said Tata-owned Indian Hotels Limited and Lemon Tree Hotel (LTH), both, have a strong pipeline of room additions based on an asset-light model.This, along with sustainable cost reduction initiatives undertaken during the pandemic is likely to drive their toplines and spur margins without leveraging their balance sheets. Rather, the improving return on capital employed or RoCE and a cash flow would help both companies bring down their net debt to equity ratio by FY25-26E to -0.3% and 0.9% respectively. It added that India’s tourism sector’s contribution to the GDP is expected to grow to $250 billion by FY30 against $178 billion in FY21, according to the ministry of tourism.This is backed by the fact that rising urbanisation in several tier-2 and tier-3 cities will drive the demand for hotels in different segments. Factoring this in, the industry is expected to witness an addition of about 42,000 rooms by FY27, which will increase total supply by 28% to almost two lakh rooms, it said citing a Hotelivate report.Of this, IHCL is targeting to add 8,700 rooms, 42% more than its FY22 inventory and LTH is aiming to add 2,600 rooms by FY26, 31% more than its FY22 inventory. Accordingly, both companies are better placed with a strong pipeline to benefit from the upcycle in the sector. A lot of this growth is expected to come from their managed hotels portfolio. Hoteliers undertook various sustainable cost-reducing initiatives during the pandemic like multitasking workforce, reducing staff/room ratio, lowering overhead expenses, etc., which are yielding a high margin now, aided by improved demand and average room rates.

