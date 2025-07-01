Strong hotel rates to lift performance as June sees seasonal slowdown, aviation hiccups
India’s hotel sector remained resilient in June despite aviation disruptions and seasonal slowdown, supported by strong pricing and steady demand. May saw robust rate growth in key cities like Mumbai and Delhi, while occupancy dipped slightly.
India’s hotel industry weathered a typically soft June and aviation disruptions—such as the Air India mishap in Ahmedabad—without major setbacks, as strong pricing in key cities and solid performance in May provided a cushion. While occupancy dipped slightly, operators resisted slashing rates, indicating a growing pricing discipline, according to hospitality consultancy HVS Anarock.