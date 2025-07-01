In an earnings call on 30 May, Vikramjit Singh Oberoi, MD and CEO, EIH Ltd, said, "In India, we continue to see strong demand this financial year as well. There was some impact because of the conflict between India and Pakistan, but that's since stabilised. We've seen a strong pace returning. And in June, we are seeing a bounce back and positive pace of reservations over the same time last year. So, I think that's been hopefully addressed and nullified."