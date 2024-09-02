Strong sales growth for Mahindra & Mahindra, TVS Motor Company: A positive sign for the Indian automotive industry

Indian Automotive Market Booms: Mahindra & Mahindra and TVS Motor company post impressive numbers

Livemint, Written By Shivangini
Published2 Sep 2024, 02:00 PM IST
Strong sales growth for Mahindra & Mahindra, TVS Motor Company: A positive sign for the Indian Automotive industry

The Indian automotive market is on a roll, with Mahindra & Mahindra and TVS Motor Company leading the charge. Mahindra's total sales increased by 9 per cent, while TVS saw a 13 per cent growth. Both companies saw significant increases in passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, and electric vehicles.

Mahindra & Mahindra announced a 9 per cent year-on-year increase in total wholesales, reaching 76,755 units in August. The company’s dispatches to dealers stood at 70,350 units for the month. Passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market saw a significant 16 per cent rise, with 43,277 units sold compared to 37,270 units in August of the previous year. The company's exports also grew by 26 per cent, with 3,060 units shipped compared to 2,423 units in August 2023. Additionally, Mahindra's total tractor sales in August reached 21,917 units.

Also Read | Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Shares Dip in Today’s Trading Session

Meanwhile, TVS Motor Company also reported impressive numbers for August 2024, with total sales reaching 391,588 units, marking a 13 per cent growth compared to the same month last year when the company sold 345,848 units.

In the two-wheeler segment, TVS registered a 14 per cent growth, with sales rising from 332,110 units in August 2023 to 378,841 units in August 2024. Domestic two-wheeler sales increased by 13 per cent, reaching 289,073 units, up from 256,619 units last year. Motorcycle sales grew by 11 per cent, with 170,486 units sold, while scooter sales jumped by 15 per cent, reaching 163,629 units.

Also Read | Anand Mahindra reacts as Raghav Sachar plays 11 instruments in 1 minute

TVS's electric vehicle (EV) sales also showed progress, with a 4 per cent increase, totaling 24,779 units compared to 23,887 units in August 2023. The company's international business saw a robust 14 per cent growth in exports, with 99,976 units sold, including a 19 per cent increase in two-wheeler exports, totalling 89,768 units. However, the three-wheeler segment saw a slight decline, with 12,747 units sold, down from 13,738 units in August 2023.

Also Read | Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor to lead August volume growth as two wheelers fare well

TVS Motor Company continues to leverage its strong global presence and sustainable mobility initiatives, reinforcing its position as a leading player in the industry. Both companies' robust performances in August 2024 highlight their ongoing commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction in the competitive automotive market.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:2 Sep 2024, 02:00 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsStrong sales growth for Mahindra & Mahindra, TVS Motor Company: A positive sign for the Indian automotive industry

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bank Of Baroda

    253.10
    02:03 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    2.95 (1.18%)

    Tata Steel

    152.65
    02:03 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    -0.15 (-0.1%)

    Bharat Electronics

    295.55
    02:03 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    -3.85 (-1.29%)

    Interglobe Aviation

    4,795.90
    02:03 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    -33.3 (-0.69%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Gujarat Gas Company

    666.30
    01:49 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    59.6 (9.82%)

    Aegis Logis

    803.85
    01:48 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    51.4 (6.83%)

    Bajaj Holdings & Investment

    10,585.80
    01:49 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    517.65 (5.14%)

    Sona Blw Precision Forgings

    717.70
    01:49 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    34.45 (5.04%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,829.00-432.00
      Chennai
      73,685.00360.00
      Delhi
      73,541.00-360.00
      Kolkata
      73,829.00-72.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      HomeMarkets
      PremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue