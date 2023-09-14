‘Strong tailwinds make it the right time to list Yatra Online’3 min read 14 Sep 2023, 11:09 PM IST
NEW DELHI : As online travel agency Yatra Online Ltd’s IPO will open for subscriptions this Friday, its co-founder and CEO, Dhruv Shringi, in an exclusive conversation with Mint, said there are strong tailwinds behind the business, and this is the right time to list. The company plans to use ₹150 crore from the IPO proceeds for strategic investments, acquisitions, and inorganic growth, while ₹392 crore could be used for investments in customer acquisition and retention, technology, and organic growth initiatives.