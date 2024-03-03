Companies
Struck by Byju’s, General Atlantic’s India ship is in distress. Will it survive?
Sneha Shah , Ranjani Raghavan 9 min read 03 Mar 2024, 06:01 PM IST
Summary
- The PE firm invested nearly $400 million in Byju’s. It may turn to dust. While that would be a big blow, General Atlantic is counting on big payoffs from other investments to balance out its portfolio. But, the Byju’s experience could change how and where the firm invests, going ahead.
Mumbai: On 27 January, Byju’s, once India’s largest edtech company valued at $22 billion, launched a rights issue or an issue where a company raises capital from only existing investors.
