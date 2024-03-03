Struck by Byju’s, General Atlantic’s India ship is in distress. Will it survive?

General Atlantic’s senior India executives, Sandeep Naik and Shantanu Rastogi, would have debated this over and over again. Investing at this throwaway valuation would have cut its losses. But a primary concern was that investors in Byju’s have little to no rights in share purchase agreements. Raveendran is one of the smartest dealmakers in India’s thriving startup universe and he has learnt from the experiences of entrepreneurs who lost control of their companies because they gave away way too much stake too early. Think of Sachin and Binny Bansal of Flipkart. By the time Walmart acquired the e-commerce company in 2018, the duo held around 5% stake each. Raveendran, as of now, holds over a fifth of his company—22%. Investors in Byju’s have little say on corporate strategy, forget board control. General Atlantic finally decided not to invest without securing more rights—say over management control and visibility on the use of proceeds.