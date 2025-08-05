Structured collaboration, policies positioning Karnataka as epicentre of Indias innovation: CM

Bengaluru, Aug 5 (PTI) Karnataka, led by Bengaluru, powers a significant share of India's electronics and R&D exports, as well as global capability centres and unicorn tally, with dynamic synergy of industry, academia, and policies making it the epicentre of the nation's innovation revolution, Chief Minister K Siddaramaiah said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the inauguration of SAP Labs India's new campus at Devanahalli, Siddaramaiah said the new campus is a testament to Karnataka's strengths, tech-savvy talent, world-class infrastructure, and progressive policies that make the state a "magnet for global innovation".

"Karnataka contributes over 8 per cent to India's GDP and leads the nation in IT exports with a 35 per cent share. We are proud to account for over 40 per cent of India's electronics and R&D exports, hosting 500-plus global capability centres, 400-plus R&D labs, and 18,300-plus startups," he said.

Bengaluru, the startup capital of India, is home to over 40 per cent of the nation's unicorns, he said, adding, "this vibrant ecosystem where industry, academia, and government collaborate seamlessly has made Karnataka the epicentre of India's innovation revolution".

The state government is laying the foundation for balanced and decentralised growth across Bengaluru, he pointed out.

Karnataka is deeply committed to fostering a pro-industry and pro-innovation environment, and its policies are paving the way for the next wave of global tech investments.

"Devanahalli is fast emerging as a vibrant hub for technology and economic growth. Our government is committed to transforming Devanahalli into a major technology and innovation cluster with metro connectivity approved in the Karnataka Budget 2025 and suburban rail expected by 2029, " the CM said.