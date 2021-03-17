Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >STT Global Data Centres launches centre for skill development in Bengaluru

STT Global Data Centres launches centre for skill development in Bengaluru

Setting up data centre parks will build an environment where more and more capacity is available for data centre providers and hyperscalers in India.
1 min read . 04:11 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The centre aims to address the existing skills gap in the industry and provide students with practical training on data centre-related projects in a live simulation data centre environment

Bengaluru: STT Global Data Centres (GDC) India, a majority-owned subsidiary of ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, on Wednesday unveiled a centre for skill development in Bengaluru in collaboration with Schneider Electric India Foundation (SEIF).

The centre aims to address the existing skills gap in the industry and provide students with practical training on data centre-related projects in a live simulation data centre environment.

Also Read | Inside the mad scramble to comply with the new labour codes

The programme is expected to help students build essential skills for a career in the data centre industry and support their overall development through life skills coaching as well.

“As a leader in the data centre colocation market, we have always believed in pioneering initiatives that add value to the ecosystem. Skilled manpower has been a persistent challenge faced by the industry that needs to be addressed. Our centre of excellence in Bengaluru is a vital step in that direction," said Sumit Mukhija, CEO, STT GDC India.

Schneider Electric and STT GDC will collaborate to address the existing skill shortage in the industry and reduce the demand supply gap of entry-level skilled workforce in the data centre industry, said Anil Chaudhry, CEO, Schneider Electric India.

STT GDC India has formally partnered with Don Bosco Tech Society (DB Tech) and Nettur Technical Training Foundation (NTTF) as part of which over 50 students have been shortlisted from each institute for the training program.

