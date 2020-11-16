Stuck at home, business consultants channel their energy into loved ones

Grounded from his typical weekly travel during the pandemic, consultant Ren Herring has taken on a new project: optimizing his life.

Holding court at the red breakfast table in his Yarmouth, Mass., kitchen, armed with a laptop, the 36-year-old has led daily 8:30 a.m. stand-up meetings with his partner, Brett Holmes. They’ve covered topics like how to handle the sand that keeps getting tracked in from the driveway and who takes the dog for his morning walk.

Evenings are often spent rearranging furniture: “Literally no room is the same," Mr. Herring says. They also delve into hairy problems like why, after multiple meetings devoted to the subject, Brett still can’t remember to put his keys in the escalating series of containers they’ve tested out by the front door.

And any moment is a good time for real-time feedback, or RTF, as Mr. Herring, who works at PricewaterhouseCoopers, calls it. A recent evening spent executing a steak tostada recipe together required numerous pauses for RTF on topics like cleaning the cheese off the grater more quickly.

“I’ve just brought the way I work with the clients and the way I work at PwC into our house," Mr. Herring says. “It works for me."

“I think that Brett sometimes wants to lock me outside," he adds. “I think that’s fair."

We’ve all had some trouble adjusting to more time spent at home. But perhaps no one is wreaking more havoc than the suddenly stationary consultant, used to soaring off to businesses in need each Sunday to Thursday. There, their advice was appreciated and they were well-compensated for it. Now, unable to hop a plane to Cincinnati to wander around a client site in search of synergies, many are turning their skills on the ones they love.

“We live it. We can’t turn it off. It’s not something that you say, OK, today I’m not going to be a consultant," says Julia Demkowski, who runs her own firm, Stanford Management Consulting, in Fredericksburg, Va.

She’s been on a mission to maximize efficiencies at home for years, administering something she calls an in-service to her husband each time she rearranges the kitchen and closets, which is frequently. About six months after she began the debriefings, he finally asked her what the heck an in-service meant.

“I had to tell him they’re little small mini-meetings where you learn new information. The new information was, ‘Where’s the salt?’ " she says.

Then again, the only thing worse than getting an in-service might be not getting one.

“I’ll come down at night to try to get a snack and I’m looking for plates for 10 minutes," says Ms. Demkowski’s son, Drew, 21. It’s annoying in the moment, he adds, but she does always seem to manage to find more optimal spots for cups and pans.

His mother once printed him copies of the timesheets she uses with clients so he could record hourlong intervals spent on videogames and homework. He wasn’t surprised to find she had lots of feedback for him this spring when he temporarily moved back home from his college fraternity house amid the pandemic. “It was like, well, I guess I’m gonna get optimized," he says.

When the coronavirus dashed Diana C. Nearhos’s original plans for a 200-person July wedding at a resort on Cape Cod, it was her sister, Steph Nearhos, who kicked into high gear, taking the reins in planning a last-minute backyard soiree for immediate family. A consultant for PwC in Boston, Steph assigned “deliverables," like the cocktail-hour charcuterie board, to Diana’s future in-laws, and critiqued the pace of Diana’s walk down the aisle during the rehearsal.

Oh, and the music required feedback, too.

“Which one of you owns pressing play on the speaker?" she shouted to the groom’s family.

“My mother kept giving me death glares," Steph recalls. “I was like, ‘You just have to trust me, I’m making it better.’ "

Diana, a sportswriter, says she’s grateful for Steph’s help and organizational skills. She was so high on newlywed bliss at the day-after brunch that she doesn’t even remember Steph initiating a discussion with the group about what they could improve next time.

Some experiments in bringing new work techniques home during the pandemic have flopped. Sarah Elk, a Chicago-based partner at Bain & Co., and co-author of the book “Doing Agile Right," employed kanban boards, a staple of agile management, to keep four of her children on track during spring lockdowns. The boards—which featured Post-it Notes detailing the kids’ school subjects, including a drawing of a bike for Ms. Elk’s preschooler who can’t yet read—are meant to organize work and make progress clear to the team.

It turns out that’s only half the battle when it comes to kids.

Ms. Elk came to realize you have to want to finish everything in your to-do column. “If you’re willing to just completely disregard it, it doesn’t matter if you’re making it transparent," she says.

The family abandoned the approach after three weeks.

Mr. Herring, the Yarmouth, Mass., consultant, has relaxed a bit as the pandemic has worn on, his partner Mr. Holmes notes. The stand-up meetings often happen on the fly now, like while the couple is walking their Havanese mix, Louie. Calendar invites still arrive reminding Mr. Holmes to do things like cancel a subscription service or make a trip to the dump, but they’ve grown on him. Once irritated by the constant feedback and reminders, the 41-year-old realtor now finds some of it helpful—and the rest at least tolerable.

“I kind of laugh at it now," Mr. Holmes says. “Sometimes I just roll my eyes."

Some say they’ve learned their lesson. Steve Goodrich, who admits to judging how efficiently, or not, bartenders prepare drinks, nevertheless hasn’t offered up feedback to family or friends in years. The Rockville, Md., resident still recalls his son’s response when he tried to give tips on his high school football performance: “I already have a coach, thank you very much."

“I’ve learned in my old age to hold my breath," says the 65-year-old president and CEO of the Center for Organizational Excellence. “You gotta know when to just, you know, back off."

“My kids couldn’t afford my billing rate anyway," he adds.

