Home > Companies > News > Stung by Covid-19, Google, Facebook extend work-from-home plans until 2021
The Google logo is pictured at the entrance to the Google offices in London (Reuters)
The Google logo is pictured at the entrance to the Google offices in London (Reuters)

Stung by Covid-19, Google, Facebook extend work-from-home plans until 2021

1 min read . Updated: 09 May 2020, 12:37 AM IST AFP

  • Chief executive Sundar Pichai told Google staff at an all-hands meeting that its remote work policy will be extended until 2021
  • Any return to offices was expected to be incremental and staggered, according to the company

Google and Facebook have told most employees to keep working from home for the rest of the year as part of a response by the tech giants to the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Chief executive Sundar Pichai told Google staff at an all-hands meeting that its remote work policy will be extended until 2021, the Silicon Valley giant confirmed Friday.

Any return to offices was expected to be incremental and staggered, according to the company.

The news came along with US media reports that Facebook is also letting workers tend to their jobs remotely for the rest of this year.

Google employees who need to return to offices will be able to do that in the next month or two, with added safety measures in place due to coronavirus concerns, but most of the staff will continue working from home.

Facebook's updated plan is to re-open offices in early July, but let people work from home if they prefer until 2021, according to reports.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Google Lens' new translation feature in action.

Google Lens can now copy, paste handwritten notes to your computer

1 min read . 08 May 2020
A doctor wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) holds a saliva swab in a test tube during coronavirus symptom tests (Bloomberg)

US FDA authorizes first at-home saliva test for Covid-19

1 min read . 12:28 AM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout