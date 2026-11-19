Style Union’s parent firm Nexon Omniverse Ltd has raised ₹485 crore from Venturi Partners and Elev8 Venture Partners through a mix of primary and secondary transactions, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
The deal values the fashion retail chain at about ₹8,000 crore, a person with knowledge of the matter said. The fresh capital will be deployed to scale Style Union's physical store network across key metros, taking the company from its southern base into west and north India. The Rainmaker Group acted as the exclusive financial advisor to the transaction. Mint first reported on the deal in August.