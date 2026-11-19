Style Union’s parent firm Nexon Omniverse Ltd has raised ₹485 crore from Venturi Partners and Elev8 Venture Partners through a mix of primary and secondary transactions, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
Style Union’s parent firm Nexon Omniverse Ltd has raised ₹485 crore from Venturi Partners and Elev8 Venture Partners through a mix of primary and secondary transactions, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
The deal values the fashion retail chain at about ₹8,000 crore, a person with knowledge of the matter said. The fresh capital will be deployed to scale Style Union's physical store network across key metros, taking the company from its southern base into west and north India. The Rainmaker Group acted as the exclusive financial advisor to the transaction. Mint first reported on the deal in August.
The deal values the fashion retail chain at about ₹8,000 crore, a person with knowledge of the matter said. The fresh capital will be deployed to scale Style Union's physical store network across key metros, taking the company from its southern base into west and north India. The Rainmaker Group acted as the exclusive financial advisor to the transaction. Mint first reported on the deal in August.
“Value fashion is where India's next wave of consumption will happen, as millions of households look for better quality without paying more,” said Nicholas Cator, founder and managing partner, Venturi Partners.
“The Nexon Omniverse team has demonstrated extraordinary execution capabilities by building a profitable fashion retail brand in under four years. Their clear focus on unit economics, disciplined inventory management, and deep understanding of the modern Indian value consumer position them to become one of India's defining retail brands,” added Navin Honagudi, managing partner at Elev8 Venture Partners.
"Style Union is at the forefront of bringing trend-led fashion to India at honest prices. The team has scaled to 200 stores in under four years, without losing its grip on unit economics, a rare combination in Indian retail,” said Kashyap Parikh, partner at The Rainmaker Group.
Pan-India push
Led by a professional management team with years of experience in Indian fashion retail, Nexon is among India’s fastest-growing value fashion retailers. Style Union, launched in 2022, aims to offer quality, affordable fashion and an effortless store experience to families across India.
“We set out to prove that quality fashion at fair prices could be built into a profitable, fast-growing business... With their backing, we will take Style Union beyond its southern base into west and north India and into millions of new households across the country," Nexon’s whole-time director Rajesh Seth said.
Style Union has grown from 41 stores and ₹123 crore in net revenue in FY23 to 158 stores and over ₹1,150 crore in FY26. It currently runs 200 stores across Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Delhi-NCR.
While most of this footprint is still in its core south Indian markets, the company is actively deepening its presence across west and north India. It plans to further scale to 220 stores by March 2027 and 450 by March 2030.
It is backed by a group of investors, including B2V Ventures (BL Taparia family), Manish Chokhani, Rafique Malik (Metro Brands), Vindi Banga, Jagdish Master, Ashish Kacholia, Siddharth Sacheti, Vijaya Poddar (BKT), Lashit Sanghavi, Sharrp Ventures (Rishabh Mariwala), Elcid Investments and the Capri Global family office.