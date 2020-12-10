Subex aims for growth by expanding business beyond telecom

Bengaluru-based Subex’s journey had begun in 1999 as a telecom products company and went to become one of India’s fastest-growing product companies. In 2008, it was on the brink of bankruptcy after acquiring Canada-based Syndesis for $165 million in 2007. The acquisition coincided with the global meltdown in the wake of Lehman Brothers crisis. By 2012, founders Subash Menon and Alex PJ had exit the company.