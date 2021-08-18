Subex bags 5-year contract from Maldivian telco Dhiraagu

Bengaluru: Subex Ltd said on Wednesday it has bagged a five-year contract from Dhiraagu, a leading telecom operator of Maldives, to provide integrated revenue assurance and fraud management (iRAFM) solution.

Through the deployment, Dhiraagu will upgrade its systems and consolidate its standalone assurance functions to better equip itself for the 5G era.

Dhiraagu is a leading telecommunications and digital service provider in the Maldives, with half a million subscribers. The company offers a comprehensive range of mobile, internet, data, fixed-line services, business enterprise solutions and is also the first IPTV service provider in the Maldives. Dhiraagu was the first to launch 5G in the Maldives and is at the forefront of digital innovations.

Subex is expected to help replace the operator's existing systems with new, advanced software that aligns with the company's vision to continually improve their processes, innovate, and enhance customer experience.

By consolidating the revenue assurance and fraud management processes with Subex’s artificial intelligence-powered solutions, Dhiraagu will be able to address new business challenges, ensure faster time-to-market, and reduce inaccuracies associated with manual operations, Subex said.

“Dhiraagu was the first operator to provide 5G in South Asia commercially and have been at the forefront of many digital transformation projects in the region. To be successful in their journey, Dhiraagu is currently undertaking a major internal IT transformation, as part of which is looking to upgrade to advanced analytical tools. This makes it very important for them to ensure their processes are built on a foundational layer of digital trust," said Shankar Roddam, chief operating officer and wholetime director, Subex.

