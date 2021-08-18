Subex bags 5-year contract from Maldivian telco Dhiraagu

“Dhiraagu was the first operator to provide 5G in South Asia commercially and have been at the forefront of many digital transformation projects in the region. To be successful in their journey, Dhiraagu is currently undertaking a major internal IT transformation, as part of which is looking to upgrade to advanced analytical tools. This makes it very important for them to ensure their processes are built on a foundational layer of digital trust," said Shankar Roddam, chief operating officer and wholetime director, Subex.