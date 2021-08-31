Bengaluru: Subex Ltd, a provider of digital security, said on Tuesday it has extended its partnership with telecom operator Robi to upgrade its existing integrated revenue assurance and fraud management (iRAFM) system.

Through this upgrade, Robi will now leverage the artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) capabilities of Subex’s revenue assurance and fraud management solutions to tackle new-age telecom threats in the region and deliver a superior customer experience as it looks to provide services built on 5G, Subex said.

Robi claims to be one of the largest telecom operators in Bangladesh with over 47 million subscribers and is the first company to launch a 4.5 G service with a network covering 7,400 sites in Bangladesh. Robi has expanded its strategic partnership with Subex to further strengthen its risk management capabilities to launch innovative 5G services in the region while ensuring the highest quality of service.

Subex said its integrated revenue assurance and fraud management system will help Robi eliminate the complex fraud and security threats brought on by the 5G ecosystem and will provide the necessary scalability to meet expansion requirements that might occur in the future.

“Across this partnership, Subex has been a part of Robi’s vision to be at the forefront of facilitating digital transformation in Bangladesh as more users access smartphones and mobile technology for multiple needs ranging from education to banking. By upgrading to the latest version of iRAFM, Robi can now leverage the solution’s state-of-the-art capabilities built on AI/ML to ensure 5G-readiness," said Shankar Roddam, chief operating officer, Subex.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.