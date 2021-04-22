Subex launches augmented analytics platform HyperSense

Bengaluru: Analytics solutions provider Subex Ltd on Thursday launched HyperSense, an end-to-end augmented analytics platform, to help enterprises make faster and better decisions by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) across the data value chain.

Based on Subex’s data analytics experience, HyperSense is a no-code, elastic, cloud-native platform built on open-source, that contains all the augmented analytics capabilities enterprises need in one flexible and modular platform, Subex said.

“HyperSense’s unique no-code capabilities allow users without a knowledge of coding to easily aggregate data from disparate sources, turn data into insights by building, interpreting, and tuning AI models, and effortlessly share their findings across the organization," Subex said in a statement.

First defined by Gartner, augmented analytics uses enabling technologies such as machine learning and AI to assist with data preparation, insight generation and explanation. It empowers experts as well as non-data scientists by automating many aspects of data science, including model development, management and deployment of AI models.

Given that AI is still in the early stages of meaningful adoption in most businesses, enterprises are eager to harness the promise of AI and machine learning technology but typically encounter multiple roadblocks such as absence of an integrated AI and data stack, and a lack of AI skills.

“Most enterprises struggle to implement AI with business value at its centre. Instead, AI initiatives are driven by data science teams, with little alignment between the priorities of business and IT. We developed HyperSense to address this – it gives organizations more autonomy, wider access to AI and machine learning, and puts more power into the hands of business users. With this game-changing platform, businesses will be able to truly democratize AI and turn data into reliable insights," said Suresh Chintada, chief technology officer, Subex.

The cloud-native platform can be integrated with existing data management infrastructures or implemented as a standalone, plug-and-play data analytics solution.

