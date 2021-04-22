Subex launches augmented analytics platform HyperSense

“Most enterprises struggle to implement AI with business value at its centre. Instead, AI initiatives are driven by data science teams, with little alignment between the priorities of business and IT. We developed HyperSense to address this – it gives organizations more autonomy, wider access to AI and machine learning, and puts more power into the hands of business users. With this game-changing platform, businesses will be able to truly democratize AI and turn data into reliable insights," said Suresh Chintada, chief technology officer, Subex.