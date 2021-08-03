Former chairman of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) Subhash Chandra in an open letter on Tuesday said that only 8.8% of his overall debt remains to be settled with 91% of the dues having been paid. He, however, added that there’s dispute with one lender and the issue is pending on court.

“I am happy to report that we have come out of the financial stress situation by settling 91.2% of our total debt to 43 lenders in 110 accounts. 88.3% amount has been paid, while the remaining 2.9% is in the process of being paid. We are making all the required efforts to settle the remaining 8.8% of our total debt," Chandra wrote.

Referring to his first open letter dated January 2019 where he admitted to defaulting on payments to various lenders, he said it explained the ‘how’ and ‘why" behind the default. “I had admitted the wrong decisions taken by me in the past which caused the occurrence of the default, due to the asset liability mismatch. Goes without saying, that it was an after-effect of the liquidity crisis, triggered from the IL&FS case," he said.

He, however, added it was is “earnest desire to settle the remaining outstanding accounts (to the best of group’s ability and current circumstances) before the end of this fiscal year or before." However, he said there could be one case (one lender), where there are disputes and “both sidesseem fixated on their belief on the number of debt(s) claimed and payable. The difference of numbers in this case is huge. The issues are pending in the court(s) for determination," he said in the note.

He also expressed his inability to pay any additional amount as he did not possess any assets or wealth. “As promised in my open letter dated 25th January 2019, beyond the payment effected / committed / agreed to pay, I am in no position to pay additional sums of monies, from my own / personal resources, as I do not own / possess any assets / wealth besides what I have disposed off to discharge our obligations," he said.

He explained that the group has already exited\sold infrastructure business, financial services, print media and some other ventures. He said that the group companies Zee Learn Ltd., SITI Networks Ltd. And Zee Media Corporation Ltd were going through a difficult phase owing to lack of capital. “My brother Jawahar Goel’s Company - Dish TV India Ltd., is also suffering and losing its base because of me, without any of his fault. Vide this letter, I would also like to publicly apologize to him and his family," he added.

He added that the asset divestment process took a setback during the pandemic which slowed down the overall debt resolution process. He reiterated that he would make the effort to resolve the “outstanding issues (including the difficult one) as stated above."

He also took the opportunity to say that he was exploring business opportunities in the “video in digital space as well as AI/ML (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning) in the video space, without getting into any conflicts with ZEEL, in any manner."

To be sure, Chandra had entered the infrastructure business and taken massive loans with his family shares in Zee Entertainment used as collateral. As of September 2019, Chandra and his son Punit Goenka had to repay about Rs. 11,000 crore.

“In usual cases, infra companies have raised their hands and have left their lenders with non performing assets, but in our case, my obsession of not walking away from the situation, has made me to bleed Rs. 4000-5000 crore. Despite the loss-making projects, we continued to pay the interest and the principle, by borrowing funds against our shareholdings in Listed Companies," Chandra had said in a letter dated 25 January, 2019. The crisis had been aggravated by the collapse of IL&FS, a highly rated lender that “stopped the roll overs, diminishing our ability to service our borrowings," he had said.

This June, Mint had reported that media and entertainment company Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd and Chandra’s Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd are in initial talks for a potential merger that could create a large media firm with interests spanning broadcast, OTT, live entertainment and movie production. The merger is proposed to be done through a share swap deal and is unlikely to involve any cash transaction.

