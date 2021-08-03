Subhash Chandra claims only 8.8% debt remaining to be paid

He, however, added it was is “earnest desire to settle the remaining outstanding accounts (to the best of group’s ability and current circumstances) before the end of this fiscal year or before." However, he said there could be one case (one lender), where there are disputes and “both sidesseem fixated on their belief on the number of debt(s) claimed and payable. The difference of numbers in this case is huge. The issues are pending in the court(s) for determination," he said in the note.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}