Subhash Chandra insolvency case takes new turn as NCLT finds no majority on repayment plan: Report

In a fresh twist in the personal insolvency case involving Zee founder Subhash Chandra, the National Company Law Tribunal has held that no majority verdict emerged on his proposed repayment plan after finding that the opinion of a third member differed materially from both members of the original Bench, according to a report by Bar and Bench.

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The tribunal said on Monday that no order could be passed on the repayment plan at this stage and referred the matter afresh to the NCLT President under Section 419(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, Bar and Bench reported.

“All said and done, no majority view has emerged in the matter. In the wake, no order can be passed at this stage,” the tribunal said, according to Bar and Bench.

Fresh hurdle for Subhash Chandra's repayment plan

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What was the outcome of the NCLT's ruling on Subhash Chandra's repayment plan? ⌵ The NCLT found no majority agreement on Subhash Chandra's proposed repayment plan, leading to no order being passed and the case being referred back to the NCLT President. 2 Why did the NCLT not approve the repayment plan submitted by Subhash Chandra? ⌵ The NCLT concluded that a third member's opinion differed significantly from the original bench's views, preventing a majority consensus necessary for approval. 3 How much is Subhash Chandra's proposed repayment plan worth? ⌵ Subhash Chandra's repayment plan proposes a total of ₹6.5 crore, which includes ₹6.25 crore for creditors and ₹25 lakh for insolvency process costs. 4 What are the concerns raised by dissenting creditors regarding Chandra's repayment plan? ⌵ Dissenting creditors, including HDFC Bank, argued that certain votes should not have been counted as they came from related parties, which they believe undermined the legitimacy of the approval process. 5 What does the term '99.97% haircut' refer to in Subhash Chandra's insolvency case? ⌵ The '99.97% haircut' refers to the significant discrepancy between the total claims against Chandra, amounting to over ₹22,000 crore, and the mere ₹6.25 crore proposed for repayment.

The latest clarification follows a 144-page opinion delivered by third member Nilesh Sharma on August 25, which had been widely understood as approving Chandra's repayment proposal, Bar and Bench reported.

However, the original NCLT Bench, comprising Judicial Member Ashok Kumar Bhardwaj and Technical Member Reena Sinha Puri, concluded that Sharma's opinion differed substantially from both earlier views and therefore did not create the majority required for a final order, according to the legal news publication.

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“The approval of repayment plan by confining the same to assenting creditors, with liberty to banks/financial institutions/dissenting creditors to recover their debt, as held by Member (J) in the original order, is different from approval of the plan, extinguishing the claim of all the creditors including banks and financial institutions as held by the Ld. Third Member,” the NCLT said, according to Bar and Bench.

(More to come…)