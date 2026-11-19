MUMBAI: The resolution professional handling Zee Group founder Subhash Chandra’s personal insolvency case told the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Thursday that responses had been served to all stakeholders, including some nationalized banks, as the dispute over his repayment plan continues.

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The five-member special bench of the insolvency court, led by president Justice Anupinder Singh Grewal, along with judicial members Bachu Venkat Balaram Das and Mahendra Khandelwal Das, and technical members Atul Chaturvedi and Ravindra Chaturvedi, also granted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) three weeks to file its reply in the case.

The matter will next be heard on 9 January.

Addressing concerns raised by multiple stakeholders, the bench suggested that representatives of the parties prepare a common compilation of documents so that everyone could refer to the same set of papers during the proceedings.

“There are not two sides, sir, there are three sides,” one of the lawyers pointed out, referring to the dissenting creditors, creditors who voted in favour of the repayment plan, and the resolution professional.

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The bench also clarified that the resolution professional (RP) would include its documents in the same compilation.

The case concerns Chandra’s liability as a personal guarantor for loans taken by companies linked to the Essel Group and the Zee Group.

Government officials told Mint earlier that about ₹2,574 crore of the claims relate to loans for which Chandra had provided personal guarantees. Chandra has maintained that he did not personally borrow the money and that his net worth of ₹31.79 crore formed the basis of his repayment proposal.

Also Read | Subhash Chandra case: why banks lose money in personal guarantor cases

At the heart of the dispute is whether Chandra’s repayment plan is binding on creditors that opposed it. The plan proposed a payment of ₹6.5 crore, including ₹6.25 crore to creditors and ₹25 lakh towards insolvency process costs. It secured 80.81% support from creditors by value.

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Creditors that voted against the plan included LIC Housing Finance, IDBI Trusteeship Services, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Canara Bank, Union Bank of India (UK) and RBL Bank.

A separate dispute centres on the voting process. Creditors alleged that the RP had wrongly admitted the claims of five entities—Veena Investments, Direct Media Distribution Ventures, World Crest Advisors, Lemonade Capital Advisors and Corpcall Capital Advisors—which together accounted for 61.78% of the voting share and helped secure approval for Chandra’s repayment plan.

According to NCLT member Nilesh Sharma, who approved the plan on 25 August, it would be binding on dissenting creditors.

Sharma found no evidence establishing the entities as related parties. Chandra’s office said the companies belonged to his younger brother, Jawahar Goel, whose business interests were separated from Chandra’s during a family business separation in 2008-09.

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About the Author Yash Tiwari Yash Tiwari is a Mumbai-based journalist who reports on corporate and regulatory developments, with a focus on court-driven policy shifts and the inte...Read More ✕ Yash Tiwari Yash Tiwari is a Mumbai-based journalist who reports on corporate and regulatory developments, with a focus on court-driven policy shifts and the intersection of law and public policy. He has been in the profession for two years. Before joining Mint, he worked at NDTV Profit as an assistant producer on the TV desk while also reporting, gaining experience across television and print journalism and combining reporting with production expertise.



Born in Kolkata, a city he remains deeply connected to, Yash has a keen interest in the technicalities of Indian law and aims to decode complex legal developments in a clear and accessible manner for readers. He is a graduate of the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, where he completed his postgraduate diploma in journalism.



He closely follows politics and government policies, and has covered several state elections as a freelance journalist. His work is driven by the idea of making law less intimidating and more understandable for the general public.



When not at work, Yash can be found playing cricket, revisiting classic matches, or engaging in conversations about the evolving landscape of law and policy in India.