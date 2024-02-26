Subhash Chandra not cooperating in Zee fund diversion probe: Sebi tells tribunal
Reports say the financial discrepancy in the accounts of Zee Entertainment likely exceeds $240 million, or around ₹2,000 crore, an amount nearly 10 times more than what Sebi investigators had initially estimated
Mumbai: Subhash Chandra, chairman emeritus of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, is not cooperating in an investigation into alleged diversion of funds from the media company, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has informed the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) hearing the matter.